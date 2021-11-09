Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HENKY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. 113,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,632. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

