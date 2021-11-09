Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLF traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. 1,772,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

