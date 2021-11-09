Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HESAY. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.85.

HESAY opened at $169.79 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $170.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.80.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

