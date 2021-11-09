Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HESAY. HSBC raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

HESAY opened at $169.79 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $170.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.80.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.