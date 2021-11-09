Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is a vehicle rental company. Its brand includes the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:HTZZ traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Hertz Global’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

