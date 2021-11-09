Hiblocks (HIBS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.03 Million

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $41.89 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00077051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00080194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00100543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,784.83 or 1.00019918 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.56 or 0.07114655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00020633 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

