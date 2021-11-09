Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $12.80 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,420 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

