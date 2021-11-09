Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $14.61 Million Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,050 shares during the period. Mercury General accounts for 2.0% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Mercury General worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Mercury General during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,254,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 334.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 432,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,787,000 after buying an additional 300,370 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 76.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,520,000 after buying an additional 183,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 684.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,068,000 after buying an additional 173,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MCY opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

