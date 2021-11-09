Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $9.31 Million Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 37,880 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 598,367 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,760. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDCE stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 3.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

