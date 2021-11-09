HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 684,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,554,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $217.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $218.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

