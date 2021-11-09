HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $106.21 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

