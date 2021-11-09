HM Payson & Co. Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $38,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

OTIS opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

