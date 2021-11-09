HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $161.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $162.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

