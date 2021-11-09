HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 266.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

