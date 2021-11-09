HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,656,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,208,000 after buying an additional 366,319 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $243.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

