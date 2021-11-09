HM Payson & Co. Sells 44 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $275.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

