HM Payson & Co. Sells 44 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Stryker stock opened at $275.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
