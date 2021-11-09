Holger Bartel Sells 1,723 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,929. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 131,188.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

