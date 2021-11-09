Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HOLLEY INC is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of products for car and truck enthusiasts. HOLLEY INC, formerly known as Empower Ltd., is based in BOWLING GREEN, Ky. “

Get Holley alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $11.99 on Monday. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at about $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth about $1,035,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.