Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Trimmed by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $225.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.05. The company has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

