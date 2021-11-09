Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.7% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $2,171,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $2,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.43. 2,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.05. The firm has a market cap of $155.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.