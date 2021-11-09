Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 304.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOOK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 3,639.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Hookipa Pharma worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

