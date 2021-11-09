Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to post $62.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the lowest is $61.10 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $63.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $235.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $238.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $248.77 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBNC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock remained flat at $$20.20 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 199,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

