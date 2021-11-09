Horizon Protocol Trading 13.9% Higher This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and $676,151.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00077038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00095712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,516.22 or 0.99905107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,748.58 or 0.07026562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.