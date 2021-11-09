Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $14.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $472,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRZN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 73,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,413. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $360.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

