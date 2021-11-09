Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. Hormel Foods posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $1,142,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $43.54. 1,910,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,541. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

