HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,842 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 0.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

