Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

