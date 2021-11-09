Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.
