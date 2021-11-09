Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.530-$2.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. 1,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.83. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

