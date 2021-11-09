Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Hut 8 Mining to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.91 million.

Shares of HUT opened at C$19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 18.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.60. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$20.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$2,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,595,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,630,051.50. Also, Director Jeremy Sewell acquired 184,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,071,742.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,071,742.40. Insiders have sold 656,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,958 in the last ninety days.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

