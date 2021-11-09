Hycroft Mining (HYMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $5,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 173,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $350,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

