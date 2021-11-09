Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE HY opened at $44.32 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $745.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
