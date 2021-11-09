Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $44.32 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $745.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at $270,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

