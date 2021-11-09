IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stake Cut by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,416 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $86.27 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

