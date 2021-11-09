ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

ICFI stock opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $106.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

