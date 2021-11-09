Ichor Holdings, Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ichor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.91.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of ICHR opened at $47.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. Ichor has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.