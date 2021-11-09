ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $242.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.75.

ICLR stock opened at $268.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $301.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.93.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ICON Public by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ICON Public by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

