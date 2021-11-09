ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lowered its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,283 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.22% of ICU Medical worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI opened at $242.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.11. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.17 and a one year high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

