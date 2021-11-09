IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of IGIFF opened at $40.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.7951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

