IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$54.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

Shares of IGM opened at C$50.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$32.34 and a one year high of C$51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.25%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

