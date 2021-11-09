Igor Levental Sells 35,750 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$361,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at C$1,009,789.90.

TSE NG opened at C$9.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 61.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.22. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$14.70. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.35.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

