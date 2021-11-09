Ikarian Capital LLC Buys Shares of 290,534 Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 290,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 2.64% of Chemomab Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of CMMB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,799. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $168.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

