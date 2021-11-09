Ikarian Capital LLC Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Ikarian Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,841 shares during the quarter. Annovis Bio accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Annovis Bio were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 2,048.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANVS traded down $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $270.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09.

In other news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $496,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $520,791. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Annovis Bio Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

