Ikarian Capital LLC Increases Holdings in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.27% of AC Immune worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AC Immune by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AC Immune by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

ACIU stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,558. The company has a market capitalization of $563.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. AC Immune SA has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, October 17th.

AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

