Ikarian Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 250,000 Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atreca by 438.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 730.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth $183,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

BCEL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,870. The company has a market cap of $221.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.12. Atreca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

