Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 86,693 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its holdings in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,693 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.83% of INmune Bio worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $130,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $47,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of INMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. INmune Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

