Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 2.0% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

Shares of ITW traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.96. 670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,455. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

