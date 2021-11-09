IMI’s (IMI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,783 ($23.30) on Friday. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,055 ($13.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,862 ($24.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,727.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,699.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

