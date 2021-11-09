Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFI. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,333,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 838,751 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 769,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

