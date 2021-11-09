Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IR. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.06.

Shares of IR stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

