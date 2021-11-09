Ink (INK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $600,661.80

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $600,661.80 and approximately $37,025.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00076059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00079399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00101257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,691.73 or 0.99891643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,707.04 or 0.07050254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020552 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

