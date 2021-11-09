InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

InMode stock opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. InMode has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in InMode by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 303,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 43,390 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in InMode by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

