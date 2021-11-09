Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $37.42 on Monday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.10 million, a PE ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

